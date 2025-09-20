KISS Announced Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance On This Day in Rock

On this Day in Rock 2018 our partner hennemusic reported KISS opened the season 13 finale of NBC-TV's America's Got Talent on September 19 (2018) with a performance of their 1976 classic, "Detroit Rock City", and confirmed plans for their farewell tour during the broadcast.
The trek was billed as "One Last Kiss: End Of The Road World Tour." "This is gonna be our last tour," said Paul Stanley on the program. "It will be the most explosive, biggest show we've ever done. People who love us, come see us. If you've never seen us, this is the time. This will be the show."
"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," added KISS in a statement. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable." Read more here
Kimberly Dawn Delivers 'Kentucky Kiss'
Ace Frehley Turned Down Offer To Take Part In KISS Las Vegas Event
KISS React To Receiving 2025 Kennedy Center Honors
Ozzy Osbourne Not Got Credit He Deserved Says Gene Simmons
Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat- Aerosmith and Yungblud Share 'My Only Angel' Video- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Release 3-Track Single- more
Slash and Steven Tyler Surprise Fans At The Who's Hollywood Bowl Show- Iron Maiden Reveal First Dates For 2026 Tour- mgk Launching World Tour- more
Jelly Roll Teams With Bon Jovi For The Song 'Living Proof'- Chase Rice Releases 'ELDORA' Album- Maddox Batson Shares 'Coincidence' Video- Eric Church- more
Miley Cyrus Shares 'Secret' With Lindsey Buckingham And Mick Fleetwood- Cardi B Teams With Kehlani For 'Safe' As New Album Arrives- Ed Sheeran- more
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Release 3-Track Single
Biffy Clyro Release New Album 'Futique'
Gypsy Pistoleros Return With Church of the Pistoleros
Briston Maroney Recruits Ben Kweller For 'Poor Things '
Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Voted Greatest Heavy Metal Album Of All Time On This Day in Rock 2012
Ozzy Osbourne Revealed His Biggest Career Surprise On This Day In Rock 2018
KISS Announced Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance On This Day in Rock