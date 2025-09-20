Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat

Morrissey has canceled two concerts this week after receiving a "credible treat" on his life, his camp revealed. The Smiths frontman canceled shows at Foxwoods on Friday night (September 19th) and MGM Music Hall tonight (September 20th).

Yesterday his official Facebook page shared the following message, "In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey's life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and audience, tonights engagement at Foxwoods has been cancelled."

They followed-up today with, "Due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled. All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase."

