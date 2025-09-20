Morrissey has canceled two concerts this week after receiving a "credible treat" on his life, his camp revealed. The Smiths frontman canceled shows at Foxwoods on Friday night (September 19th) and MGM Music Hall tonight (September 20th).
Yesterday his official Facebook page shared the following message, "In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey's life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and audience, tonights engagement at Foxwoods has been cancelled."
They followed-up today with, "Due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled. All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase."
Morrissey Said Yes To Lucrative Offer For The Smiths Reunion (2024 In Review)
Sponge Cover Morrissey's 'The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get'
Morrissey Said Yes To Lucrative Offer For The Smiths Reunion In 2025
News Bytes: My Chemical Romance, Morrissey, Bauhaus, Cold War Kids, More
Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat- Aerosmith and Yungblud Share 'My Only Angel' Video- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Release 3-Track Single- more
Slash and Steven Tyler Surprise Fans At The Who's Hollywood Bowl Show- Iron Maiden Reveal First Dates For 2026 Tour- mgk Launching World Tour- more
Jelly Roll Teams With Bon Jovi For The Song 'Living Proof'- Chase Rice Releases 'ELDORA' Album- Maddox Batson Shares 'Coincidence' Video- Eric Church- more
Miley Cyrus Shares 'Secret' With Lindsey Buckingham And Mick Fleetwood- Cardi B Teams With Kehlani For 'Safe' As New Album Arrives- Ed Sheeran- more
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Release 3-Track Single
Biffy Clyro Release New Album 'Futique'
Gypsy Pistoleros Return With Church of the Pistoleros
Briston Maroney Recruits Ben Kweller For 'Poor Things '
Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Voted Greatest Heavy Metal Album Of All Time On This Day in Rock 2012
Ozzy Osbourne Revealed His Biggest Career Surprise On This Day In Rock 2018
KISS Announced Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance On This Day in Rock