Singled Out: Scarhaven's Changing

New York City based rockers Scarhaven just released their brand new single "Changing", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
"Changing" is more than a song; it's a mirror. For Scarhaven lead singer Michael Saint, the track represents a confrontation with what we're all becoming in a world that feels colder by the day. The inspiration struck during a rewatch of The Lost Boys - a cult classic where the transformation from human to vampire is both thrilling and tragic. But what intrigued Saint wasn't the fangs. It was the metaphor. "We're all changing into something," he's said. "But we don't always stop to ask if we like what we're turning into." That tension between growth and decay, power and loss sits at the heart of the song.
The lyric "Let's go down I'll show you where I'm living at" carries a double meaning. On the surface, it sounds like an invitation into a darker world. But for Saint, it's also about the descent we're already living through culturally, emotionally, even spiritually. "We're not rising," he explained. "We're sinking. As a country, as a generation, we're in the trenches pretending everything's fine." "Changing" doesn't sugarcoat that. It wrestles with it. Lines like "I'm changing do you know what I'll become?" serve as a wake-up call, not just for listeners, but for the band itself.
Saint wrote the song during a personal shift caught between who he used to be and the version of himself he was trying to become. That raw emotion is baked into the track's DNA. Scarhaven has never been about trends or gimmicks. With "Changing," they're offering something more honest: a brutally loud reflection of where we're at and a challenge to ask ourselves where we're going.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
