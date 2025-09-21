Watch Greyhaven's 'Where The Light Leaves Us' Visualizer

Greyhaven have shared the visualizer for the new single "Where the Light Leaves Us." The song comes from their forthcoming album, Keep It Quiet, which arrives October 10 via Solid State.

Vocalist Brent Mills had this to say about the new track, "Last year was a bit of a struggle for mes. I dealt with a lot of things, and I was dealing with them poorly. It's a conversation I was having with myself. I'm saying, 'You've got to dial it back. It's not going in the right direction.' The moment we wrote it in the basement, I knew it was special."

This fall, Greyhaven will tour the UK and Europe with Better Lovers from September 24 through October 29. The band will also embark on a headline tour of the U.S. in November and December.

