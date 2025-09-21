Greyhaven have shared the visualizer for the new single "Where the Light Leaves Us." The song comes from their forthcoming album, Keep It Quiet, which arrives October 10 via Solid State.
Vocalist Brent Mills had this to say about the new track, "Last year was a bit of a struggle for mes. I dealt with a lot of things, and I was dealing with them poorly. It's a conversation I was having with myself. I'm saying, 'You've got to dial it back. It's not going in the right direction.' The moment we wrote it in the basement, I knew it was special."
This fall, Greyhaven will tour the UK and Europe with Better Lovers from September 24 through October 29. The band will also embark on a headline tour of the U.S. in November and December.
Watch Greyhaven 'Burn A Miracle'
Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat- KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Las Vegas Staycation Offer Revealed- more
Slash and Steven Tyler Surprise Fans At The Who's Hollywood Bowl Show- Iron Maiden Reveal First Dates For 2026 Tour- mgk Launching World Tour- more
Jelly Roll Teams With Bon Jovi For The Song 'Living Proof'- Chase Rice Releases 'ELDORA' Album- Maddox Batson Shares 'Coincidence' Video- Eric Church- more
Miley Cyrus Shares 'Secret' With Lindsey Buckingham And Mick Fleetwood- Cardi B Teams With Kehlani For 'Safe' As New Album Arrives- Ed Sheeran- more
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Las Vegas Staycation Offer Revealed
Johnny Marr Releases 'Look Out Live! '
Nine Inch Nails Stream 'TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)'
38 Special Return With 'Milestone' Album
Watch Greyhaven's 'Where The Light Leaves Us' Visualizer
The Hellacopters and Spiders Launch Vinyl Tribut To New York Dolls' David Johansen
Leap Year Share New Song 'Bridges'
Paradise Lost Deliver First Album In 5 Years 'Ascension'