.

Spite Unleash 'New World Killer' Video

09-24-2025
Spite Unleash 'New World Killer' Video

So Cal rockers Spite have released a music video for their new song "New World Killer, which is the title track to their forthcoming album that will arrive on Halloween (October 31st).

Atom Splitter sent over these details: It's a performance video that captures the band raging as if it were performing for a crowd of 50,000 headbangers. "'New World Killer' is the conclusion to a looming theme throughout the album - the constant battle between internal monologue and morality in the real world," says Alexander Tehrani.

Regarding the accompanying video, Darius Tehrani offers, "This video portrays the authenticity of the band. Step into the room with SPITE. This is what you get."

Related Stories
Spite Unleash 'New World Killer' Video

Omar Apollo Hints At Upcoming Album With New Single 'Spite'

Enterprise Earth Unleash 'The Reaper's Servant'

Singled Out: LGND's Spite Me

The Ghost Inside's Andrew Tkaczyk Joins LGND Project For 'Spite Me'

News > Spite

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

5 Star: Messa - The Spin

Live: America Rocks Arizona

Live: Judas Priest and Alice Cooper Rock Charlotte

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish

Latest News

Hear Oasis Unplug For 'Morning Glory'

The Rolling Stones Expand 'Black And Blue' Album For New Box Set

Duff McKagan Shares 'Fallen Ones' Video

The Doobie Brothers Wrap Summer Leg Of Their Walk This Road Tour

All Time Low Rock 'The Weather' Live from Vevo Studios

Descendents 'I Don't Want To Grow Up' Being Reissued For 40th Anniversary

Darius Rucker, R.E.M., Black Crowes Supergroup Howl Owl Howl Launching Tour And Debut Single

The Vintage Caravan Share 'Alone' Visualizer