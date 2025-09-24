Spite Unleash 'New World Killer' Video

So Cal rockers Spite have released a music video for their new song "New World Killer, which is the title track to their forthcoming album that will arrive on Halloween (October 31st).
Atom Splitter sent over these details: It's a performance video that captures the band raging as if it were performing for a crowd of 50,000 headbangers. "'New World Killer' is the conclusion to a looming theme throughout the album - the constant battle between internal monologue and morality in the real world," says Alexander Tehrani.
Regarding the accompanying video, Darius Tehrani offers, "This video portrays the authenticity of the band. Step into the room with SPITE. This is what you get."
