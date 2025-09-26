Ace Frehley Suffers Injury In Studio Accident

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has been forced to cancel his concert appearance on Friday (September 26th) after he was injured from falling in the studio and his doctor ordered him not to travel.

His camp shared this update, "Dear Rock Soldiers, Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital. He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.

"As a result, he is forced cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California on Friday, September 26th. Please go to the fair to support his friends in Quiet Riot and Vixen, and Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, 'Origins Vol. 4.'"

Related Stories

Ace Frehley Turned Down Offer To Take Part In KISS Las Vegas Event

Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness

Ace Frehley Insists KISS Myth Is Not True (2024 In Review)

Ace Frehley Reacted To KISS Farewell Snub (2024 In Review)

News > Ace Frehley