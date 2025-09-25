.

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Collaboration Arrives Friday

09-25-2025
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Collaboration Arrives Friday

Ozzy Osbourne's camp shared the news that a collaboration between the late music legend and metal icons Judas Priest will arrive tomorrow, Friday September 26th.

According to Ozzy's Facebook account, the track will be a new rendition of the Black Sabbath classic "War Pigs" featuring the legendary metal originators' vocalist (Osbourne) and Priest that will benefit charity.

They shared, "All profits of Sony Music Entertainment UK Ltd and Epic Records in the UK from audio streams, downloads, and physical sales of the recording will be donated to The Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation & Cure Parkinson's"

Related Stories
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Collaboration Arrives Friday

Ozzy Osbourne Revealed His Biggest Career Surprise On This Day In Rock 2018

ShipRocked 2026 All-Star Band To Tribute Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy: No Escape From Now Documentary Trailer Released

Aerosmith and Yungblud Team Up For New EP

News > Ozzy Osbourne

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ace Frehley Suffers Injury In Studio Accident- Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Collaboration Arrives Friday- CBGB Festival Livestream- Kings of Leon- more

Hear Oasis Unplug For 'Morning Glory'- The Rolling Stones Expand 'Black And Blue' Album For New Box Set- Duff McKagan Shares 'Fallen Ones' Video- more

Day In Country

Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone Lead Stagecoach 2026 Lineup- Kenny Chesney Adds 5 More Cities To Heart Life Music Events- Eric Church- more

-
Day In Pop

Goldfrapp Return After Seven Year Hiatus- Pentatonix Announce New Christmas Album- Coi Leray Reveals 'Pink Money' Video' Featuring G Herbo and Bktherula- more

Reviews

5 Star: Messa - The Spin

Live: America Rocks Arizona

Live: Judas Priest and Alice Cooper Rock Charlotte

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish

Latest News

Ace Frehley Suffers Injury In Studio Accident

Goo Goo Dolls' 'Iris' Returns To The Top 10

The Used Gear Up For Second Leg Of Their 25 Year Anniversary Tour

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Collaboration Arrives Friday

Dayseeker Share 'Bloodlust' Visualizer

Kings of Leon To Rock Las Vegas For New Year's Eve

P.O.D. Surprise Fans With Cover Of Beatles Classic

The Calling Will Rock Las Vegas With Dolly Parton