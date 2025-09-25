Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Collaboration Arrives Friday

Ozzy Osbourne's camp shared the news that a collaboration between the late music legend and metal icons Judas Priest will arrive tomorrow, Friday September 26th.

According to Ozzy's Facebook account, the track will be a new rendition of the Black Sabbath classic "War Pigs" featuring the legendary metal originators' vocalist (Osbourne) and Priest that will benefit charity.

They shared, "All profits of Sony Music Entertainment UK Ltd and Epic Records in the UK from audio streams, downloads, and physical sales of the recording will be donated to The Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation & Cure Parkinson's"

