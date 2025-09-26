Singled Out: Fields of Jake's Sprinter Van

Nashville-based pop-rocker Fields of Jake just released the new single "Sprinter Van" and to celebrate we asked Jake to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

It was the December of 2023, and I was two months into falling for this girl who lived the adventurous life that a lot of people dream of, and that's "Van Life." I was nearing recording the second half of my album with my friend and collaborator Jim McGorman.

We wanted one new song, ideally something up-tempo but it can be hard to force those things. Anyway, we jumped on a zoom writing session and luckily Jim had just gotten into one of my favorite bands, Dawes. He had an electric piano "riff" that felt reminiscent of a song they would do, and seconds later a story about my new relationship started to come out in the melodies I was cooking up. We finished it up as a song called "Wanderlust."

I got into the studio a few months later and recorded the foundation of the track live in Los Angeles. Between laughing over our spontaneous use of a vibraslap, to finding outro hooks when I recorded final vocals, to our bass player, Jon Button making sure he got iPhone videos of the track playback so he could hear it back, I walked away feeling pretty confident about this one. We then had Dave Cerminara mix the song and Adam Grover master it. Eventually, I decided to rename it "Sprinter Van." Oh, and I'm still with that crazy van life girl.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Fields of Jake