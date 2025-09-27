.

Avenged Sevenfold Postpone Tour Due To Injury

09-27-2025
Avenged Sevenfold Postpone Tour Due To Injury

Avenged Sevenfold have been forced to cancel their Latin American tour after frontman M. Shadows was diagnosed with a vocal fold hematoma. Rescheduled dates are expected to be revealed soon.

The group had this to say, "With a heavy heart, and regretfully, we have to announce that due to a specific condition called a vocal fold hematoma, we have made the necessary decision to push our tour to early next year. We promise to come back stronger than ever.

"Your tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled shows-new dates are on the way and will be announced next week. Thank you for your understanding, love, and support."

Related Stories
Avenged Sevenfold Postpone Tour Due To Injury

mgk Recruits Avenged Sevenfold and Bring Me The Horizon Stars For Dingo Tribute

Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Slipknot, A7X Lead Rock For People Lineup

Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Louder Than Life 2025 Lineup

System Of A Down Add Second Night Stadium shows With Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and Deftones

News > Avenged Sevenfold

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

On The Record: Elton John

5 Star: Messa - The Spin

Live: America Rocks Arizona

Live: Judas Priest and Alice Cooper Rock Charlotte

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee

Latest News

Avenged Sevenfold Postpone Tour Due To Injury

Bright Eyes Release Their Brand New 'Kids Table' EP

The Starting Line Return With First New Album In 18 Years

Long After Midnight's BWYWTB Video Is Like If A Crackhead Directed An Apple Commercial

Daryl Hall And Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze Launching New Tour Leg

Solence Release Mew song 'Angels Calling'

Yellow Snow To Headline 8th Annual Rock n' Roll Charity Christmas Concert

84 Days Reveal New Single 'Find Your Way Back Home'