Avenged Sevenfold Postpone Tour Due To Injury

Avenged Sevenfold have been forced to cancel their Latin American tour after frontman M. Shadows was diagnosed with a vocal fold hematoma. Rescheduled dates are expected to be revealed soon.
The group had this to say, "With a heavy heart, and regretfully, we have to announce that due to a specific condition called a vocal fold hematoma, we have made the necessary decision to push our tour to early next year. We promise to come back stronger than ever.
"Your tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled shows-new dates are on the way and will be announced next week. Thank you for your understanding, love, and support."
