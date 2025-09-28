Original Queen 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Test Pressing Highlights White Label Auction

Queen has shared that an original 'Bohemian Rhapsody' test pressing is one of the rare items being auctioned to benefit The BRIT Trust as part of the White Label Auction.

The rare 1975 7" single test pressing of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody - celebrating 50 years is a highlight of White Label Auction of rare vinyl test pressings bids to achieve a record total for the BRIT Trust music charity Over 170 lots.

The group shared these additional detail: Artist-signed white label albums from Coldplay, Chemical Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Iggy Pop, Paul Weller, PiL, Pink Pantheress, Rod Stewart, Robbie Williams, Wolf Alice, and others. A

Hundreds more white label records by artists ranging from Amy Winehouse to the Rolling Stones, Gorillaz to The Killers, and Black Sabbath to the Sex Pistols.

The White Label Auction in Aid of The BRIT Trust - the world's only known auction dedicated exclusively to the sale of "white label" test pressings will take place on Tuesday, 7th October 2025.

Around 170 lots will go under the hammer, featuring arguably the most stellar collection yet of test pressings, leading as it does with rare artist-signed white label copies of new or classic albums by some of the world's biggest artists. These include Coldplay (Music of the Spheres and Live In Buenos Aries), Chemical Brothers (Exit Planet Dust - celebrating 30 years), Ed Sheeran (Play), Iggy Pop (Free), Paul Weller (Find El Dorado), Public Image Limited (PiL) (various signed by John Lydon), Robbie Williams(Life Thru' A Lens and I've Been Expecting You), Rod Stewart (Ultimate Hits), YolanDa Brown (Love Politics War), and 2025 Mercury Prize shortlisted Albums of the Year - Pa Salieu (Afrikan Alien), Pink Pantheress (Fancy That), and Wolf Alice (The Calling).

Another very special lot, which potentially could go for thousands of pounds, is a very rare white label 7" test pressing of Queen's legendary single Bohemian Rhapsody, which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary. The ground-breaking song, which, across two spells in 1975 and then 1991, spent a total of 14 weeks at No.1 in the Official Singles Charts, has I'm In Love with My Car on its B-side - both featured on the band's iconic studio album, A Night At The Opera.

The White Label Auction, is now live and accepting bids ahead of 7th October at Omega Auctions here.

White Label Auction founder and organiser, Johnny Chandler, said: "With just a handful produced ahead of a release so artists, managers and labels can check the audio is just as it should be, these white label test pressings can be highly collectible, and, as the past five editions of the auction have shown, there is demand for them from collectors around the world. As ever, I'm excited for this next auction, not least as we have an incredibly rare gem in the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' 7" single to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its release. Once again huge thanks in advance to everyone who makes the White Label Auction possible, as we continue to support the important work of The BRIT Trust."

In its five editions to date, the White Label Auction has generated well over £160,000 for music industry charity, The BRIT Trust, which works to improve lives through the power of music and the creative arts, and supports hundreds of causes across the UK that promote education and wellbeing, including The BRIT School, Nordoff and Robbins, ELAM, Music Support, and Key4Life.

