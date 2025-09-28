Rolling Stones Take Fans Back To 1976

The Rolling Stones just an announced a November 14, 2025 release date for a special box set edition of their "Black And Blue" album and the group has shared a look back at the year 1976 via social media to celebrate.

They share a graphic with some of the highlights from 1976 and wrote, "Following last week's announcement of the reissue of Black and Blue - Take a trip back to 1976 - the year the album originally dropped.

"Punk was breaking out of the underground. Apple was born from a garage in California and the Stones were already on album no.13! This was all off the back of their epic Tour of the Americas 1975! Where were you when you first heard Black and Blue?"

Here are some details about the special box set: Originally released in April, 1976 Black and Blue marked a bold new chapter for the band and now returns in a stunning, remixed and expanded package across multiple formats.

Available as a 5LP vinyl box set and a 4CD box set, both editions include a Blu-ray disc, a hundred-page hardback book, and a replica tour poster. A limited edition 5LP version on exclusive black and blue marbled vinyl will also be available via select online retailers, alongside streamlined 2-disc and 1-disc formats on both vinyl and CD. Additionally, a limited edition 1LP zoetrope vinyl will also be released.

