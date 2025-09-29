.

Ace Enders Shares 'Wide Awake' Video

Ace Enders has released a music video for his new single "Wide Awake". The track gives fans a little taste of his forthcoming album, "Posture Syndrome", which will be hitting stores on Halloween (October 31st).

He said of the new track, "This song begins with sleepless nights-lying awake, restless, and anxious. I started to drink a lot heavier at this point in my life, not proud of it, but I guess needed it to write this.

"The lyric replacing windows with bars, pretty much sums it up. that's also the turning point, and as it unfolds, it shifts. Slowly, the darkness makes way for light, and the anxiety becomes anticipation. By the end, it's no longer about being trapped by thoughts but about waking up wide awake with something to look forward to."

Fans can also catch Enders on the road this fall with The Spill Canvas and Mae, on select dates of the One Fell Swoop and The Everglow 20th Anniversary Tour.

