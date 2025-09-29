Ghost Launching New North American Leg Of Skeletour World Tour

Ghost will be kicking off 2026 by launching a new North American trek under the banner of the Skeletour World Tour, with 20 new arena shows across the U.S. and two Canadian stops.

The festivities, or rituals in Ghostspeak, will begin on January 21st at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL and will be wrapping up on February 23rd at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Tickets will be going on sale on October 3rd at 10am local time, with pre-sales beginning on September 29th at 10am local time with Citi cardmembers, followed by a Verizon presale for select shows on September 29 at 10am and concluding the artist pre-sale on September 30th at 10am local time.

According to the announcement, these new shows on "Skeletour World Tour 2026 will be a phone-free experience . Phones will be secured in Yondr pouches. Guests maintain possession of their phones at all times."

Ghost are launching the roadtrip in support of their chart topping album "SKELETA". See the dates below:

GHOST SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2026:

Wed Jan 21 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Thu Jan 22 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat Jan 24 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sun Jan 25 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Mon Jan 26 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Wed Jan 28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri Jan 30 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sat Jan 31 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Mon Feb 02 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Wed Feb 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Thu Feb 05 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

Sat Feb 07 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Tue Feb 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Thu Feb 12 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Sat Feb 14 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Sun Feb 15 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Feb 17 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Fri Feb 20 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Sat Feb 21 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Mon Feb 23 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome

