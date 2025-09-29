Joe Bonamassa Plans Two-Night Stand At Royal Albert Hall

Joe Bonamassa has revealed that he will be launching a very special two-night stand at the famed Royal Albert Hall in London on Wednesday May 6th and Thursday May 7th, 2026.

"I am looking forward to returning to the Royal Albert Hall again," said Joe. "This will be the 12th and 13th time that I will play this remarkable venue. It holds a lot of meaning in my heart. I can't wait to entertain the crowds and play this historic venue again."

Tickets will go on general sale 10am GMT on Friday 3 October. According to the announcement, backed by a stellar band of outstanding at the top of their game, the set list for this show will feature new songs from Joe's latest critically acclaimed album Breakthrough, alongside career-spanning favorites.

By exceeding his own vertiginously high artistic goals, Bonamassa's Breakthrough album has shattered all expectations by becoming his 29th #1 Billboard Blues Album (more than any other artist in history). Bonamassa's fascinating career rise and music trajectory has built steadily over the years and continues to gain momentum.

Bonamassa has toured the world many times, and is without a doubt, one of the biggest blues guitarists, vocalists, and entertainers around. He recently supported The Rolling Stones at Lumen Field Stadium in Seattle and received a standing ovation from excited Stones fans. Recently, on September 7th and 9th, Bonamassa supported The Who at United Center in Chicago.

