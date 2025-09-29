Kenny Wayne Shepherd Plots The Ledbetter Heights 30th Anniversary Tour

Blues rock icon Kenny Wayne Shepherd has shared the big news that he will be hitting the road next spring for a special tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut album "Ledbetter Heights".

"Ledbetter Heights 30th Anniversary Tour" is set to kick off on February 19th, 2026 in Dallas, TX and will conclude on Saturday, May 9th in St. Louis, MO at The Factory.

The shows in Austin, TX and Nashville, TN will also feature very special guest Jimmie Vaughan and in Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida he will be joined by special guest Eric Johnson.

The tour will feature songs from Ledbetter Heights, performed in its entirety as well as songs highlighting Shepherd's remarkable 30-year career. This anniversary celebration marks a new chapter for Shepherd - one that revisits the fire and grit of his 1995 debut while showcasing his evolution as one of modern blues' most vital and enduring voices.

Tickets will go on sale with a special artist pre-sale tomorrow, Tuesday, September 30th, followed by venue pre-sales on Wednesday, October 1st, and general on-sale Friday, October 3rd at 10am local time.

Shepherd's camp sent over these additional details: Thirty years ago, a young Kenny Wayne from Shreveport, Louisiana - armed with a Fender Strat - brought the blues roaring back into the mainstream. With fiery fretwork, pop-rock hooks, and a deep reverence for the genre, Shepherd's debut album, Ledbetter Heights, became a breakout success - going Gold within months, Platinum by early 1996, and eventually landing the guitarist at No. 3 on Guitar World's list of top blues artists, behind only B.B. King and Eric Clapton.

"In a lot of ways, this is the album that gave me everything," says Shepherd. "Revisiting it put me back in touch with the wonder and excitement of those days. I didn't know what lay ahead. I just knew I loved playing the blues."

Originally recorded while Shepherd was still in high school, Ledbetter Heights was the culmination of years spent absorbing Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimi Hendrix licks on cassette, then translating them into a sound all his own. He wrote or co-wrote nearly every track on the record - uncommon for a teenage blues guitarist at the time - and named the album in honor of an historic neighborhood in his hometown, paying tribute to local blues legend Huddie "Lead Belly" Ledbetter.

The album catapulted Shepherd into the national spotlight and set the tone for a career that's seen him tour with the likes of Bob Dylan, Van Halen, The Rolling Stones, and Lynyrd Skynyrd; earn five GRAMMY nominations; and release a string of chart-topping albums that bridge blues tradition with modern rock swagger.

Far from resting on early success, Shepherd has remained one of the genre's most restless and respected innovators. His 12-album discography (plus two albums with supergroup The Rides, alongside Stephen Stills and Barry Goldberg) reflects a deep commitment to blues history - and a refusal to stand still. His recent collaboration with 91-year-old blues icon Bobby Rush (Young Fashioned Ways) and the genre-busting double album Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 1 & 2 are proof of an artist still stretching, still growing, still listening.

This 30th anniversary chapter promises to bring things full circle, especially for longtime fans who will finally get to hear vocalist Noah Hunt perform the Ledbetter Heights material live. Hunt has appeared on every other Kenny Wayne Shepherd album since his debut, but never sang on the original release - making this tour a meaningful and long-anticipated moment. As Shepherd puts it, "That's always been the missing piece - and now the circle feels complete."

2026 LEDBETTER HEIGHTS 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Thursday, February 19th - Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

Friday, February 20th - ACL Live - Moody Theatre - Austin, TX*

Saturday, February 21st - House of Blues - Houston, TX

Tuesday, February 24th - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

Thursday, February 26th - Graceland Soundstage - Memphis, TN

Friday, February 27th - Atlanta Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA

Saturday, February 28th - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN*

Friday, March 6th - Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

Saturday, March 7th - Chevalier Theatre - Medford, MA

Sunday, March 8th - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

Tuesday, March 10th - Bergen PAC - Englewood, NJ

Wednesday, March 11th - Garde Arts Center - New London, CT

Thursday, March 12th - Mayo PAC - Morristown, NJ

Friday, March 13th - Paramount Hudson Valley - Peekskill, NY

Saturday, March 14th - Fallsview Casino - Niagara Falls, ON

Friday, April 10th - Joe Bonamassa's Beach Vacation - Miramar Beach, FL

Saturday, April 11th - Tampa Bay Blues Festival - St. Petersburg, FL

Sunday, April 12th - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

Tuesday, April 14th - Broward Center @ Au-Rene Theater - Ft Lauderdale, FL**

Wednesday, April 15th - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL**

Thursday, April 16th - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

Saturday, April 18th - Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV

Sunday, April 19th - Palace Theatre - Greensburg, PA

Wednesday, April 22nd - Brown County Music Center- Nashville, IN

Thursday, April 23rd - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH

Friday, April 24th - Hard Rock - Gary, IN

Saturday, April 25th - MGM - Northfield, OH

Sunday, April 26th - Hollywood Greektown Casino / Music Hall - Detroit, MI

Wednesday, April 29th - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

Thursday, April 30th - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre

Friday, May 1st - Blue Gate PAC - Shipshewana, IN

Saturday, May 2nd - Hard Rock - Rockford, IL

Sunday, May 3rd - Hoyt Sherman Theatre - Des Moines, IA

Tuesday, May 5th - Virginia Theater - Champaign, IL

Thursday, May 7th - Uptown Theatre - Kansas City, MO

Friday, May 8th - Walker's Bluff Casino - Carterville, IL

Saturday, May 9th - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

Saturday, June 13th - Paradise Theater @ Margaritaville Resort Casino - Bossier City, LA

*With Special Guest Jimmie Vaughan

**With Special Guest Eric Johnson

