Oasis Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of 'Familiar To Millions' With Limited Edition Releases

Oasis will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut live album, "Familiar To Millions", very special limited edition reissues on 2CD and 3LP formats, as well as a return to vinyl for the first time since the record was originally released.
"Familiar To Millions " was captured during the band's triumphant Wembley Stadium show in July 2000 and Exclusive limited edition 3LP formats include Official Store silver vinyl, Amazon red and black marble, and HMV blue vinyl with alternate colored sleeve. Pre-orders have been launched here
The announcement of the limited-edition formats of Familiar To Millions follows the final UK shows of the acclaimed Live '25 Tour, rounding-off seven sold-out nights at the iconic Wembley Stadium.
The reunited band will next head to Asia next month beginning in Seoul on October 21st, followed by shows in Japan and Australia. They will then head to South America for a string of shows that run from November 15th through 23rd. All shows have already sold out.
