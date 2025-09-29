Super Furry Animals Returning With First New Shows In Almost A Decade

Super Furry Animals excited fans with the big news that are ending their nearly decade long hiatus and will return to the stage. Here is the official announcement: Super Furry Animals return to re-open the door into their world of ageless, multicolour melody and offbeat phantasia, surprising fans by announcing SIX SUPACABRA BRITAIN & IRELAND TOUR DATES opening at Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre on Wed 6 May 2026.

Leaping into their enduring, endorphin-stirring nine-album songbook, with a singular mission to bring unalloyed joy to the hearts of the Furry family, the announcement brings to an end an almost decade-long hiatus with further dates in Glasgow, Llandudno, Manchester and London all confirmed. Tickets for all shows, the first Super Furry Animals dates since December 2016, are to go on general sale on Fri 3 October 2025 at 10am.

Support bands have been confirmed as disco rock duo, Getdown Services (all dates except London), Welsh surf-psych six-piece Melin Melyn (Cardiff only) and soul-searching South London trio, Honeyglaze (London only).

Simultaneously announcing the multi-format, 20th anniversary reissue of their 2005 album, Love Kraft, the band - formed of Huw Bunford, Cian Ciarán, Daf Ieuan, Guto Pryce and Gruff Rhys - reconvene in reflective mood, planning a live set that honours three decades of sonic adventure, creative rebellion and enduring, collective curiosity. First emerging in 1995 after their signing to Creation Records, the band grabbed headlines for their unusual promotional tactics, including the famous Super Furry Animals Tank, giant inflatable bears and Yeti costumes, as well as an unintended attempt to break the record for the most 'f*cks' on a song, thanks to their 1996 single, The Man Don't Give a F*ck.

Wed 6 May 2026: Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre*

Fri 8 May 2026: Glasgow, The Barrowlands*

Thu 14 May 2026: Llandudno, Venue Cymru*

Sat 16 May 2026: Cardiff, Utilita Arena**

Thu 21 May 2026: Manchester, O2 Apollo*

Fri 22 May 2026: London, O2 Brixton Academy***

*supported by Getdown Services

**supported by Getdown Services and Melin Melyn

***supported by Honeyglaze

