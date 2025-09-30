Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Trailer Released

The BBC have shared a trailer for the brand new Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home documentary that will be premiering on the network on October 2nd at 9PM.

They captioned the clip, "A tribute to love, legacy, and family. This intimate film follows the lives of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne as they plan their dream of moving back to the UK."

The film was originally scheduled to air in August but was delayed after received a request from the music legends family to "wait a bit" before broadcasting the film. The documentary, which chronicles Ozzy's final years, was pulled from the schedule at the last minute.

The network later explained the move. They shared, "Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new [transmission] date will be confirmed shortly."

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest's 'War Pigs' No Streaming

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Collaboration Arrives Friday

Ozzy Osbourne Revealed His Biggest Career Surprise On This Day In Rock 2018

ShipRocked 2026 All-Star Band To Tribute Ozzy Osbourne

News > Ozzy Osbourne