The BBC have shared a trailer for the brand new Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home documentary that will be premiering on the network on October 2nd at 9PM.
They captioned the clip, "A tribute to love, legacy, and family. This intimate film follows the lives of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne as they plan their dream of moving back to the UK."
The film was originally scheduled to air in August but was delayed after received a request from the music legends family to "wait a bit" before broadcasting the film. The documentary, which chronicles Ozzy's final years, was pulled from the schedule at the last minute.
The network later explained the move. They shared, "Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new [transmission] date will be confirmed shortly."
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest's 'War Pigs' No Streaming
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Collaboration Arrives Friday
Ozzy Osbourne Revealed His Biggest Career Surprise On This Day In Rock 2018
ShipRocked 2026 All-Star Band To Tribute Ozzy Osbourne
Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Trailer Released- New Found Glory Announce New Album 'Listen Up!'- more
Ghost Launching New North American Leg Of Skeletour World Tour- Oasis Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of 'Familiar To Millions' With Limited Edition Releases- more
Avenged Sevenfold Postpone Tour Due To Injury- The Starting Line Return With First New Album In 18 Years- Bright Eyes Release Their Brand New 'Kids Table' EP- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest's 'War Pigs' Now Streaming- Motley Crue Expand 'Theatre Of Pain' For 40th Anniversary Box Set- more
Ace Frehley Suffers Injury In Studio Accident- Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Collaboration Arrives Friday- CBGB Festival Livestream- Kings of Leon- more
Live: Rise Against Rock Chicago
A Tall 'Tail' from Kenya: The Giraffe Centre in Nairobi
Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker's My Years With UFO Tour Rocks Illinois
Damiano David's Grammy Museum Appearance Streaming Online
Hard Rock Supergroup Black Swan Share New Song 'The Fire And The Flame'
Tortoise Premiere 'Works And Days' Visual
Watch Consequence of Energy's 'Into The Void' Video
Captain Kaiser Deliver New Single 'Dancefloor'
Iron Maiden's Steve Harris Reflects On Nicko Leaving The Group For Cover Story
The Menzingers Lead Sing Us Home Festival Lineup