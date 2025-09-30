Singled Out: Sounding Arrow's Skyman

Sounding Arrow, the solo project of veteran recording artist and touring musician Scott Kinnebrew (Truth and Salvage Co), just released a new single and video called "Skyman", and to celebrate Scott tells us about the track and visual. Here is the story:

I think the song is very mantra-like. The major7 acoustic guitar riff that anchors the song just repeats hypnotically until the bridge, which comes as such a release. And then-when the 16th note tambo comes in on the chorus-it's like the song catches a thermal and you are truly gliding.

I started thinking about what could best define 'Skyman' within my network and zero budget. Scrolling through Instagram, I came across my friend Alethia Austin's post. Alethia is a professional skydiver who instructs for a living. And she is a badass.

"She was totally down to work on the video. At that point my wife and brains behind the operation said we needed a narrative. She thought it would be cool to have footage of a kid pretending to skydive cut in with footage of a pro dive. Brilliant idea. Our little buddy Burl Craven fit the bill, and he and his folks were down to help.

So all in all, it was a group operation," adds Kinnebrew. "I reached out to friends asking if anyone had cool footage of clouds, and folks sent me stuff. I borrowed a camera and had my buddy Jesse McSwain help shoot. None of us knew what we were doing with the camera but followed Doug's (the editor/director) instructions and went for it. Sounding Arrow has a rotating cast of characters so I asked friends around town if they wanted to be my 'band.' Everyone chipped in with direction, location, and wardrobe. When we were done collecting footage, we sent it all to Doug (who directed two Sounding Arrow videos, "King Size Heart" and "You Will Be Loved"). He took it and turned into a masterpiece, per usual.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

