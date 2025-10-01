Guns N' Roses Plot Special Reissue

Guns N' Roses' "Live Era '87-'93" is set to be released in a brand new remastered 4LP 180-gram vinyl set on November 21, 2025, with revamped graphics.
Here is the official description: The first official live album from Guns N' Roses, recorded live across the universe between 1987 and 1993, is newly remastered from original stereo analog master tapes for the first time since 1999.
Artwork has been revamped with full color graphics, expanded into two gatefold jackets housed in a slipcase with a poster. Pressed on 180-gram black vinyl. Fans can pre-order here
