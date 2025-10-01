Singled Out: Indecent Behavior's Grown Up

German pop punkers Indecent Behavior just released their fourth studio album, "SICK", and to celebrate we asked singer Henrik Bergmann to tell us about the song "Grown Up". Here is the story:

It feels like just yesterday I was a kid in school, meeting up with my friends at the skatepark and hanging out. But some things have changed. I've grown older, got a job and every day feels a bit like the one before. Time flies, friends have moved away, gotten married. We hardly see each other anymore... There are responsibilities now.

Somehow it just happened. Much faster than I expected. Yet in my mind, I'm still that little boy dreaming of big adventures and changing the world. I still want to have fun with my friends instead of worrying about tax returns. And then it shows up... The question: "When will you finally grow up?" When you think about it, the answer is simple: Never.

Sure, we've gotten older, but deep down we're still the pop-punk kids who stand in awe at festival stages, who want to travel the world together, who give everything for a good time.

"Grown Up" captures exactly that feeling. It's a song about never quite fitting in, about staying true to who we've always been and sharing that spirit together.

