Sleeping With Sirens took to social media on Wednesday (October 1st) to share the news with fans that they have been forced to cancel their tour dates this month because frontman Kellin Quinn's wife will be undergoing surgery for some health issues she has been dealing with.
Kellin wrote, "Hey SWS family. Kellin here, my wife has been struggling with some health issues since the end of the PTV tour and for the entirety of my time off. She is now scheduled to have a surgery in the coming weeks and her recovery time after is uncertain.
"While we're trying to figure it all out, I'm making the tough decision to cancel the upcoming SWS tour and my guest appearance with From First To Last at Furnace Fest (they will still be performing).
"My place is at home until we can solve this and she is recovered. I love you all very much and thank you for understanding."
Sleeping With Sirens Launching Their Don't Let The Party Die Tour
Sleeping With Sirens Announce Don't Let The Party Die Tour
Sleeping With Sirens Star Helps Introduce Brandon Jordan Music
Sleeping with Sirens Kellin Quinn Preview Solo Album With 'Further Til We Disappear'
Sick Of It All's Lou Koller's Cancer Has Returned- Guns N' Roses Plot Special Reissue- Nine Inch Nails Expand Peel It Back Tour With New North American Leg- more
Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Trailer Released- New Found Glory Announce New Album 'Listen Up!'- more
Live: Rise Against Rock Chicago
A Tall 'Tail' from Kenya: The Giraffe Centre in Nairobi
Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker's My Years With UFO Tour Rocks Illinois
Sick Of It All's Lou Koller's Cancer Has Returned
Sleeping With Sirens Cancel October Dates Due To Health Issues
Guns N' Roses Plot Special Reissue
38 Special Score A Hit With Their Comeback Album 'Milestone'
Yes Launching Their The Fragile Tour 2025 Tonight
Blitz Vega Share 'Superbrain' Video
Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante To Fuel Riot Games' 2XKO
Lord Of The Lost Reveal 'One Of Us Will Be Next' Video