Sleeping With Sirens Cancel October Dates Due To Health Issues

10-01-2025
Sleeping With Sirens Cancel October Dates Due To Health Issues

Sleeping With Sirens took to social media on Wednesday (October 1st) to share the news with fans that they have been forced to cancel their tour dates this month because frontman Kellin Quinn's wife will be undergoing surgery for some health issues she has been dealing with.

Kellin wrote, "Hey SWS family. Kellin here, my wife has been struggling with some health issues since the end of the PTV tour and for the entirety of my time off. She is now scheduled to have a surgery in the coming weeks and her recovery time after is uncertain.

"While we're trying to figure it all out, I'm making the tough decision to cancel the upcoming SWS tour and my guest appearance with From First To Last at Furnace Fest (they will still be performing).

"My place is at home until we can solve this and she is recovered. I love you all very much and thank you for understanding."

