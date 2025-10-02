Lamb Of God Share First New Single In Three Years 'Sepsis'

Lamb of God have returned with their brand new single and music video entitled "Sepsis." The track marks the first new original music from the band since their 2022 album "Omens".
"Sepsis" was produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur and the Gianfranco Svagelj directed lo-fi performance video that offers a moody, unfiltered look at Richmond's underbelly, according to the announcement.
"'Sepsis' is a celebration of the very underground local bands here in Richmond that we really admired when we were just forming Burn the Priest," Mark Morton shares. "Bands like Breadwinner, Sliang Laos, and Ladyfinger-though they never got widespread attention outside of Richmond, those were the bands we listened to all the time. The song references that stuff in a way that's a direct line to where we were coming from when we were in the basement writing our earliest material together."
