Our Oceans Stream 'Leave Me Be' Video

Our Oceans have premiered a music video for their new song "Leave Me Be". The track is the third single from the trio's forthcoming album "Right Here, Right Now", which will be hitting stores on October 24th.

Singer and guitarist Tymon Kruidenier says that the track is "one of my favorite songs on the album. It's built on a bass line Robin originally wrote for Motherly Flame on our last record but never ended up using for that song.

"Conceptually, this is one of the darkest songs on the album, rooted in childhood trauma - something that's clearly reflected in both the lyrics and the unsettling vibe of the music.

"I also think it's one of our more original compositions. From the ominous, hypnotic bass groove to the Middle Eastern-inspired motifs, and finally, the dual drum/guitar solo, it's a song that still gives me goosebumps every time I hear it."

Related Stories

Our Oceans Share 'Lost In Blue' Video

Our Oceans Release 'Face Them' Video

Our Oceans Share New Single 'The Heart's Whisper'

Our Oceans Release 'Unravel' Video And Announce New Album

News > Our Oceans