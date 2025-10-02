Our Oceans have premiered a music video for their new song "Leave Me Be". The track is the third single from the trio's forthcoming album "Right Here, Right Now", which will be hitting stores on October 24th.
Singer and guitarist Tymon Kruidenier says that the track is "one of my favorite songs on the album. It's built on a bass line Robin originally wrote for Motherly Flame on our last record but never ended up using for that song.
"Conceptually, this is one of the darkest songs on the album, rooted in childhood trauma - something that's clearly reflected in both the lyrics and the unsettling vibe of the music.
"I also think it's one of our more original compositions. From the ominous, hypnotic bass groove to the Middle Eastern-inspired motifs, and finally, the dual drum/guitar solo, it's a song that still gives me goosebumps every time I hear it."
Our Oceans Share 'Lost In Blue' Video
Our Oceans Release 'Face Them' Video
Our Oceans Share New Single 'The Heart's Whisper'
Our Oceans Release 'Unravel' Video And Announce New Album
Sick Of It All's Lou Koller's Cancer Has Returned- Guns N' Roses Plot Special Reissue- Nine Inch Nails Expand Peel It Back Tour With New North American Leg- more
Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Trailer Released- New Found Glory Announce New Album 'Listen Up!'- more
Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides
RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1
It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children
Reggae Party: Bob Marley Edition
Live: Rise Against Rock Chicago
Lamb Of God Share First New Single In Three Years 'Sepsis'
Watch The Devil Wears Prada's 'Eyes' Video
Our Oceans Stream 'Leave Me Be' Video
Infinity Dream Deliver 'Freeze' Video
Sick Of It All's Lou Koller's Cancer Has Returned
Sleeping With Sirens Cancel October Dates Due To Health Issues
Guns N' Roses Plot Special Reissue