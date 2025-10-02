Singled Out: Chore's King

Dunnville, Ontario's Chore have returned after two decades with their new album "Oswego Park," and to celebrate we asked Chris Bell to tell us about the single "King". Here is the story:

King was written in my basement studio in 2022. I started out wanting to come up with something interesting on the drums and build the rest of the song around that. Literally built from the ground up. I worked on it over the course of a couple of days recording along the way. Once it started it came quickly.

Lyrics and vocal melodies are generally the last piece of the puzzle once a song is arranged into a discernable order of parts. The words are always the toughest part to untangle but this song is about struggling with personal identity in a world of extreme polarization.

We've always felt pressure to be thinner, or wear make-up, or dress a certain way, or get a certain haircut. Now things have gone to a new level of personal pressure to openly express and feel good about who you are and whatever you look like, even if you don't feel great about it or know how to express that.

Social pressure never stops pressing you to be better but also seemingly tends to decide for you what being better means. Letting go of that is nowadays, nearly impossible. Told from the perspective of someone arguing with themselves to accept who they are and trying to self-convince that they are wrong for wanting to change.

As each member of the band added their own personal touches to it, it steam-rolled in this same thematic direction.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

Lainey Wilson And Sam Hunt To Headline Gulf Coast Jam

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Shares Quarantine Video On Late Night TV

News > Chore