Tom Petty Record Store Day Limited Edition Announced

Warner Records will be releasing a limited-edition first-time pressings of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' 'The Live Anthology' For Record Store Day's Black Friday. It will be available in Indie retailers as well as through the official Warner Records Store on Friday November 28, 2025.

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers: The Live Anthology - From The Vaults Vol. 1: 12" Double LP with foil stamped number cover on Turquoise Blue vinyl. Limited to 11,000 Copies worldwide.

In 2009, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers released "The Live Anthology", a box set of live material that encompassed the band's career up to that point. With a track list curated by Tom Petty himself, the release became an instant fan favorite. A very limited edition format was also released that included a bonus CD with 14 additional tracks featuring Petty classics, rarities and cover versions. These 14 tracks are now being released on vinyl for the first time.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

Think About Me

Down South

I Need To Know

Billy The Kid

Side B:

I'd Like To Love You Baby

Image Of Me

Born In Chicago

Like A Diamond

Side C:

The Last DJ

No Second Thoughts

Ballad Of Easy Rider

Don't Come Around Here No More

Side D:

Too Much Ain't Enough

County Farm

