Watch The Devil Wears Prada's 'Eyes' Video



10-02-2025
The Devil Wears Prada have released a music video for their new single "Eyes". The track comes from the group's ninth album, "Flowers", which will arrive on November 14th.

Jonathan Gering says of the song, "'Eyes' is about coming to a point in life where you start to question the reality of what you once believed. It captures the feeling of wanting to break away from something that has only worked against you and the struggle to find a new way to move forward."

Jeremy DePoyster added, "'Eyes' is a song about desperately yearning for answers, wondering why you keep ending up in the same place without a clear path forward. When you're caught in a wave of anxiety and the things you've been taught are of little help, you're desperate for clarity and hope.

"Sonically, this song is a journey, contrasting between tight melodic verses and fuzzed out riffs. It's an anthem for when you need the validation that no one has the answers. We're all just doing our best."

