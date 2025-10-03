Amon Amarth Members Reunite In Fimbul Winter

Former Amon Amarth members have reunited with the new group Fimbul Winter and have released their debut single "Mounds Of Stones," the first taste of their forthcoming EP What Once Was, due out November 14.

Carcosa sent over these detials: Carrying the weight of history and the fire of unfinished business, What Once Was delivers five tracks of cold, uncompromising death metal steeped in the spirit of Sweden's early scene. Recorded by Sverker Widgrin (Mork Gryning, Wormwood) and Shaun Farrugia, then mixed and mastered by Marko Tervonen (The Crown, Sarcator), the debut also features session bass from Tobias Cristiansson (Necrophobic, Dismember, etc.). Built on rediscovered riffs from the dawn of Amon Amarth, alongside brand-new compositions, the EP proves that the sound once forged in Stockholm's underground still cuts just as deep today.

Formed by Amon Amarth co-founders Anders Biazzi and Niko Kaukinen with longtime drummer Fredrik Andersson, and joined by vocalist Clint Williams (Munitions, Nemesium), FIMBUL WINTER fuses decades of experience with raw, unflinching energy. What Once Was is cold, intense, and fiercely authentic-a bold statement from a band driven by unfinished business and a shared devotion to Swedish death metal's roots.

The spark came when the former bandmates reunited to perform Amon Amarth's 1994 demo The Arrival of the Fimbul Winter. What began as a one-off became the seed of something greater: a new band committed to channeling the relentless spirit of early Swedish death metal into the present day.

What Once Was is not nostalgia. It's a declaration. FIMBUL WINTER is here to finish what they started.

Related Stories

News > Fimbul Winter