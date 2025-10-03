Megadeth Share 'Tipping Point' Video

Megadeth have unveiled their brand new single and music video entitled "Tipping Point", which is the first taste fans are getting from the thrash metal legends forthcoming self-titled album that will arrive next year.

"We all have different 'tipping points' and they may vary from day to day," says Frontman Dave Mustaine. "I think we're all being pushed to the edge right now, and it's easy to lean into that feeling. But it's important not to let things get you down."

The news of the new single and album is bitter-sweet for fans as band cofounder and leader Mustaine revealed earlier this year the effort will be the iconic band's final studio album.

