Singled Out: Drift City's The Seeds

Folk rockers Drift City just released their new single "The Seeds" and to celebrate we asked lead singer Jason Rivers to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
This song's inception began around 2013, which is the same timeframe as the rest of the Spectral Heart Mosaics EP. It still surprises me how I wrote this song because it really seems from my subconscious in a rather automatic way.
Something that was channeled from outside of myself. I was struggling to come to terms with the fear of facing myself during the dissolution of a long term relationship. Thinking I could never find the courage to tell myself and my partner the truth of falling out of love.
I think this song was written as a means to process these thoughts and emotions, possibly to find the strength within myself to overcome fear and start new. Once I had completed the song, maybe in 2014, I brought it to my friend Justin and we recorded a demo version, which I still love. Even in this version, we really captured the spirit of what the song is, and this meant a great deal to me.
Over the years, either playing the song on acoustic or playing the recording for friends, some, even independently remarked how it reminded them or had a quality of Twin Peaks or something "Lynchian". This was a compliment of the highest regard as far as I was concerned and was certainly encouraging, aesthetically, creatively, and even personally. Having written something that resonated with people this way was important in inspiring me to continue writing music.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
