Yungblud Launching North American Headline Tour

Yungblud has announced that he will be launching a new North American headline tour next spring in further support of his fourth studio album "IDOLS ", which arrived earlier this year.

The tour is set to kick off on May 1st at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights, MI in Michigan, and will run until June 13th when it will wrap up in Atlanta at the Synovus Bank Amphitheater.

Live Nation sent over these details about presale tickets: To participate in the Yungblud Artist Presale on Tuesday, October 7 at 10am local time, you must sign up here by Sunday, October 5 at 11:59pm ET. Artist Presales for this tour are hosted by multiple ticketing sites but anyone who signs up can join the sale.

For Artist Presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed - access is tied to your account. Artist Presales hosted on other sites may require a code for access. General on-sale begins Wednesday, October 8 at 10am local time.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/01 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre - Sterling Heights, MI

05/02 - Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto, ON

05/04 - KEMBA Live! - Outdoor Amphitheater - Columbus, OH*

05/06 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

05/07 - Everwise Amp at White River - Indianapolis, IN

05/09 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

05/11 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

05/13 - UCCU Center - Orem, UT

05/15 - WAMU Theater - Seattle, WA

05/16 - Theater Of The Clouds - Portland, OR

05/19 - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino - Las Vegas, NV

05/20 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA

05/22 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

05/25 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

05/28 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

05/29 - Moody Amphitheater - Austin, TX

06/01 - Addition Financial Arena - Orlando, FL

06/02 - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood - Hollywood, FL

06/04 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

06/06 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

06/07 - The Anthem - Washington, DC

06/09 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

06/10 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

06/13 - Synovus Bank Amphitheater - Atlanta, GA

*Not A Live Nation Date

