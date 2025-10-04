Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tapped For LA Kings Opening Night

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson will be taking part in the Los Angeles Kings opening night on October 7th, which kicks off the 2025-26 NHL season, and is part of a special licensing deal the hockey team made with the legendary meal band.

Here is the official announcement: The LA Kings today announced a full slate of special events and fan-focused celebrations to mark Opening Night of the 2025-26 NHL season, on Tuesday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m., when the Kings face off against the Colorado Avalanche at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings Opening Night is presented by Iron Bow Technologies.

To celebrate the start of a new season of Kings hockey, the organization will host an Opening Night Fan Festival presented by American Express at LA LIVE, beginning at 4:00 p.m.. The free, family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, interactive games, food and beverage options, merchandise booths, and appearances from Kings alumni and the team's beloved mascot, Bailey.

Inside the arena, the Kings have planned a number of unforgettable experiences for fans. Multi-platinum band Capital Cities will perform live during the first intermission, bringing their high-energy hits to the stage for a one-of-a-kind hockey night performance.

In a special moment to kick off the game and as part of a new licensing partnership with legendary heavy metal icons, Iron Maiden, the band's globally renowned lead singer, Bruce Dickinson, will perform the National Anthem and lead Kings fans in the traditional Go Kings Go drum moment, prior to the game's opening faceoff. The Kings this season have partnered with Iron Maiden to license the rights to the famed song "Fear of the Dark", which will be utilized as part of their in-game entertainment throughout the 2025-26 home season. Dickinson is currently on his first extensive North American solo tour in almost 30 years. The Mandrake Project Live 2025 North American Tour concludes in Los Angeles with a performance at the Wiltern Theatre on Sunday, October 5. Dickinson will also be making a rare appearance at Son of Monsterpalooza in Burbank on Saturday, October 11.

Throughout the night, fans can also look forward to additional surprises and exclusive giveaways as the Kings begin their quest for the Stanley Cup.

"This is more than just Opening Night - it's a celebration of Kings hockey and the fans who bring energy and passion to Crypto.com Arena every game," said LA Kings President Luc Robitaille. "We are excited to welcome our fans back with an unforgettable night of entertainment and hockey as we launch the 2025-26 season."

