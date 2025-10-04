.

Kirk Windstein Delivers New Solo Album 'Ethereal Waves'

10-04-2025
Kirk Windstein Delivers New Solo Album 'Ethereal Waves'

Down, Crowbar, Kingdom Of Sorrow star Kirk Windstein just released his new solo album "Ethereal Waves" through Perseverance Media Group, the label of Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta.

Kirk celebrated the release by sharing the lyric video for the sludge-tastic "Lord of Retribution." Atom Splitter sent over these details: The album is an epic, 10-song journey into the mind of one of our most prolific riff masters today.

The Crowbar/Down axeman's signature voice, riffs, and songwriting soar on Ethereal Waves. Fresh off a sold-out Crowbar tour, Windstein is having a TikTok moment, reaching thousands of new fans on the platform.

Three vinyl variants are available, including signed copies. One bundle includes his new Cherry Chocolate Chipotle "Sauce Of Doom."

Related Stories
Kirk Windstein Delivers New Solo Album 'Ethereal Waves'

Down Working On First New Album In 17 Years

Crowbar, Down and Type O Negative Stars Launch New Band Eye Am

Kirk Windstein Would Prefer Full New Down Album

News > Kirk Windstein

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tapped For LA Kings Opening Night- Trivium Part Ways With Member- Placebo Release 'This Search For Meaning' Documentary- more

Reviews

Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides

RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1

It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children

Reggae Party: Bob Marley Edition

Live: Rise Against Rock Chicago

Latest News

Kirk Windstein Delivers New Solo Album 'Ethereal Waves'

Krooked Tongue Announce Debut Album With 'Drugstore Cowboy' Video

Flogging Molly Reveal Salty Dog Cruise 2026 Lineup

Trivium Part Ways With Member

Placebo Release 'This Search For Meaning' Documentary

Ten Years After's 'Ssssh' Remastered For Expanded Reissue

Singled Out: Matthew Ryan Jacobs' Empty Rooms

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tapped For LA Kings Opening Night