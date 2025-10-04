Kirk Windstein Delivers New Solo Album 'Ethereal Waves'

Down, Crowbar, Kingdom Of Sorrow star Kirk Windstein just released his new solo album "Ethereal Waves" through Perseverance Media Group, the label of Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta.
Kirk celebrated the release by sharing the lyric video for the sludge-tastic "Lord of Retribution." Atom Splitter sent over these details: The album is an epic, 10-song journey into the mind of one of our most prolific riff masters today.
The Crowbar/Down axeman's signature voice, riffs, and songwriting soar on Ethereal Waves. Fresh off a sold-out Crowbar tour, Windstein is having a TikTok moment, reaching thousands of new fans on the platform.
Three vinyl variants are available, including signed copies. One bundle includes his new Cherry Chocolate Chipotle "Sauce Of Doom."
