Placebo Release 'This Search For Meaning' Documentary

Placebo have released a new four disc deluxe collection. This Search For Meaning is out today via SO Recordings. And celebrated by sharing a video of a performance of 'Surrounded By Spies' at Twickenham Film Studios.

Here is the official announcement: The deluxe six-panel digipak features their acclaimed new documentary This Search For Meaning on blu-ray and DVD, plus two audio CDs - This Is What You Wanted - Live In Mexico City, as well as a bonus track edition of their latest studio album Never Let Me Go which includes their cover of the Tears For Fears hit 'Shout'. The set also features a pull-out poster booklet.

Placebo's new documentary This Search For Meaning, directed by Scottish award-winning filmmaker Oscar Sansom, received its theatrical release last year. It is an intimate and enlightening film exploring the ideas that inhabit the lyrics and subject matter of Placebo's songs, whilst charting their evolution as a group and as human beings. It is a fearless, truthful and forthright exploration of the creative process and the rock 'n' roll lifestyle, along with its inevitable consequences.

Both reflective and revealing, interviews with the band members also underline Placebo's ongoing socio-cultural curiosity and musical journey - a quest that continues in their chart-topping albums and sold-out live arena performances worldwide today. In and around the band's presence, we see contributions from other significant figures from the music world that either admire or have been inspired by Placebo. These entertaining and often emotive discussions are presented as a single, yet multi-faceted, overheard conversation - and include the likes of Shirley Manson (Garbage), Robbie Williams, Yungblud, Rebecca Lucy Taylor (Self Esteem), Joe Talbot (IDLES), and contemporary artist Stuart Semple. The result is honest and rewarding - capturing the sense that we are all just trying to figure out our place in this world; and hopefully making some sense of it too.

The film's overall narrative is structured around incredible and completely new performances of Placebo's latest songs - taken from Never Let Me Go - captured at Britain's legendary Twickenham Film Studios, where The Beatles can be seen composing a new album in Peter Jackson's Get Back. The film is intercut with archive footage of the band, and exclusive, never-before-seen, material that spans across their entire career, including their creative and personal collaboration with David Bowie and his enduring influence.

Watch Placebo's performance of 'Surrounded By Spies' at Twickenham Film Studios below.

