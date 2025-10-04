Singled Out: Matthew Ryan Jacobs' Empty Rooms

Kitchener-Waterloo artist Matthew Ryan Jacobs just released his indie rock-meets-Americana single "Empty Rooms" and to celebrate he tells us about the track, as well as the b-side "Happy For Harry". Here is the story:

The idea behind "Empty Rooms" started out as me trying to write a happy song, but it ended up a little darker in the end. As it usually does. I was looking at my life and being grateful that most of my family and people close to me are still around and healthy; and trying to be in the moment now because it won't always be like this.

That's the line, "time may tell, but it will always take", it's inevitable. So be in the moment and be grateful and take it a bit easier on yourself and your loved ones.

"Happy for Harry" is kind of for my son Harrison, but not directly about him. It's more about me trying to improve or be the best version of myself so I can be better for him. And in that process realizing that a lot of the things that I gave up or cut back on weren't necessarily the problem, but more of a symptom.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

Matthew Ryan Jacobs Streams New Song 'Whare Are You Now'

News > Matthew Ryan Jacobs