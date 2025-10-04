Ten Years After's 'Ssssh' Remastered For Expanded Reissue

Chrysalis Records announce a 3-cd deluxe edition of Ten Years After's 1969 album, "Sssh", will be released on October 31st. it will also be released as a special 2 LP set.

The new edition will feature the original album newly mixed from the original tapes and a newly discovered live recording, sleevenotes and unseen photos. Chipster shared these details: Originally released in 1969, Ssssh marked Ten Years After's breakthrough into mainstream rock, blending blues riffs with the raw energy of British psychedelia.

56 years later, Chrysalis are proud to present the album in its most expansive form to date. Featuring the original 1969 mix, the album has also been newly mixed by Charlie Russell from the original ¼ production multi-track tapes, offering superb fresh sonic detail, while the third disc contains a newly discovered live recording from the Finnish radio archives of the bands stunning performance at the Kulttuuritalo Hall in Helsinki on 3rd December 1969, recorded just months after the bands' career-altering performance at Woodstock.

At the centre of this hardcover edition are newly written liner notes by Nigel Williamson, testimonial from Joe Bonamassa and previously unseen photographs.

The 2-LP vinyl edition was remixed from the original 7-track 1" master tapes and remastered by Phil Kinrade and cut at half-speed at AIR Mastering.

Ten Years After's Leo Lyons on the deluxe reissue: "Ssssh was the first record that Ten Years After made on an 8-track machine rather than the four track machines used on previous albums. We could finally separate things out, experiment with overdubs, and actually hear the instruments breathe. Before that, you'd often have to bounce tracks together just to make room, which meant losing quality or committing to a sound too early in the process. I'm really looking forward to hearing the remixed and remastered record. There may be things in those old tapes that no one's heard yet just waiting to be revealed."



TRACKLISTINGS:

3CD DELUXE EDITION

CD1: 2025 Stereo Mix *

Bad Scene

Two Time Mama

Stoned Woman

Good Morning Little Schoolgirl

If You Should Love Me

I Don't Know That You Don't Know My Name

The Stomp

I Woke Up This Morning



CD2: Original 1969 Mix

Bad Scene

Two Time Mama

Stoned Woman

Good Morning Little Schoolgirl

If You Should Love Me

I Don't Know That You Don't Know My Name

The Stomp

I Woke Up This Morning



CD3: Live in Helsinki, 1969 *

Spoonful

I May Be Wrong, But I Won't Be Wrong Always

The Hobbit

Good Morning Little Schoolgirl

No Title

I Can't Keep From Crying Sometimes



2LP VINYL EDITION



LP1: 2025 Stereo Mix *

Side A

Bad Scene

Two Time Mama

Stoned Woman

Good Morning Little Schoolgirl



Side B

If You Should Love Me

I Don't Know That You Don't Know My Name

The Stomp

I Woke Up This Morning



LP2: Live in Helsinki, 1969 *

Side C

Spoonful

I May Be Wrong, But I Won't Be Wrong Always

Good Morning Little Schoolgirl



Side D

No Title

I Can't Keep From Crying Sometimes

