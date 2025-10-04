Trivium Part Ways With Member

Trivium surprise fans on Friday (October 3) by taking to social media and revealing that drummer Alex Bent was leaving the band after nine years. No word yet on his replacement.

The group simply shared, "Trivium wishes Alex Bent success on his future endeavors as he exits the band." And then added this statement from Bent, "I am beyond grateful for the incredible past 9 years with Trivium-filled with unforgettable moments, music, and friendships that I'll always carry with me.

"I'm so proud of every record and tour we created together, and I know Trivium will continue to dominate the world; they'll always have my support. While this chapter has come to a close, this is by no means the end of my path as a musician.

"I'm excited for this new chapter, and I look forward to continuing to create, perform, and share music in new ways. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Your encouragement means the world."

The news comes as the band prepares to release their new 3 song EP "Struck Dead" on Halloween (October 31st).

