Avenged Sevenfold Reveal Rescheduled Tour Dates

Avenged Sevenfold have revealed the rescheduled dates and special guests for their Latin American tour, which will now be taking place in January and February of next year.

The trek was originally scheduled to take place this fall, but the tour was postponed late last month because frontman M. Shadows suffered a "vocal fold hematoma".

The group now reports, "Latin America - We are thrilled to announce our new dates for January and February 2026. We can't wait to return early next year to play these shows for you. Thank you for all of your patience and understanding.

"Due to demand in Chile and Mexico, we have moved into larger venues. Pre-sales begin Monday. Mexico at 9AM local & Chile at 12PM local. We are stoked to have Mr. Bungle join us in Chile, and in Mexico we have A Day To Remember, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, and Mr. Bungle."

Rescheduled dates and support:

1/14 San Juan, PRI Coliseo de Puerto Rico

1/17 Mexico City, MEX Estadio GNP Seguros (w/ A Day To Remember, Scars On Broadway & Mr. Bungle)

1/20 Bogota, COL Movistar Arena (w/ Mr. Bungle)

1/24 Santiago, CHL Estadio Bincentenario (w/ Mr. Bungle)

1/28 Curitiba, BRA Pedreira Paulo Leminski (w/ A Day To Remember & Mr. Bungle)

1/31 Sao Paulo, BRA Allianz Parque (w/ Mr. Bungle)

2/3 Buenos Aires, ARG Movistar Arena (w/ Mr. Bungle)

