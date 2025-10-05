Kraftwerk Launching First UK Tour In 8 Years

Electronic music icons Kraftwerk have announced that they will be launching their first UK and Ireland tour in eight years next spring as part of their ongoing Multimedia Tour.

The tour leg will get underway on May 17th in Dublin at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre and will wrap up on June 9th in Edinburgh at Plahouse. The trek also features two nights at the famed Royal Albert Hall in London on June 4th and 5th.

The UK dates follow a busy touring year for the band this year which included a North American trek this spring including a Coachella performance, as well as various festival dates.

Fans will be able to catch the legendary German group at the Celebili Music Festival in Shanghai on October 18th, followed by a mainland European tour this November.

05/17 - Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre

05/18 - Belfast Waterfront Hall

05/21 - Wolverhampton Civic Hall

05/22 - Manchester O2 Apollo

05/25 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

05/27 - Stockton Globe

05/29 - Sheffield City Hall

05/30 - Brighton Centre

06/1 - Bristol Beacon

06/2 - Bournemouth International Centre

06/4 - London Royal Albert Hall

06/5 - London Royal Albert Hall

06/7 - Liverpool Empire Theatre

06/8 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

06/9 - Edinburgh Plahouse

