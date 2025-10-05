Electronic music icons Kraftwerk have announced that they will be launching their first UK and Ireland tour in eight years next spring as part of their ongoing Multimedia Tour.
The tour leg will get underway on May 17th in Dublin at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre and will wrap up on June 9th in Edinburgh at Plahouse. The trek also features two nights at the famed Royal Albert Hall in London on June 4th and 5th.
The UK dates follow a busy touring year for the band this year which included a North American trek this spring including a Coachella performance, as well as various festival dates.
Fans will be able to catch the legendary German group at the Celebili Music Festival in Shanghai on October 18th, followed by a mainland European tour this November.
05/17 - Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre
05/18 - Belfast Waterfront Hall
05/21 - Wolverhampton Civic Hall
05/22 - Manchester O2 Apollo
05/25 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
05/27 - Stockton Globe
05/29 - Sheffield City Hall
05/30 - Brighton Centre
06/1 - Bristol Beacon
06/2 - Bournemouth International Centre
06/4 - London Royal Albert Hall
06/5 - London Royal Albert Hall
06/7 - Liverpool Empire Theatre
06/8 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
06/9 - Edinburgh Plahouse
Kraftwerk Recruit Tony Hawk To Announce Multimedia Tour
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tapped For LA Kings Opening Night- Trivium Part Ways With Member- Placebo Release 'This Search For Meaning' Documentary- more
Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides
RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1
It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children
Reggae Party: Bob Marley Edition
Live: Rise Against Rock Chicago
Kraftwerk Launching First UK Tour In 8 Years
Trivium Take Stage At Aftershock Festival With New Drummer
Ozzy Osbourne's Emotional Reaction To Final Show Revealed
Kirk Windstein Delivers New Solo Album 'Ethereal Waves'
Krooked Tongue Announce Debut Album With 'Drugstore Cowboy' Video
Flogging Molly Reveal Salty Dog Cruise 2026 Lineup
Placebo Release 'This Search For Meaning' Documentary