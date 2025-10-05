Nine Inch Nails' Future Ruins Festival Canceled

Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have revealed that they have pulled the plug on inaugural Future Ruins festival that was set to take place next month in Los Angeles.

Reznor and Ross were set to lead a lineup of TV and film composers including Danny Elfman, John Carpenter, and more at the November 8th event at the Equestrian Center, but it has now been canceled.

The event's official social media shared, "Unfortunately Future Ruins will not move forward this year. The reality is, due to a number of logistical challenges and complications, we feel we cannot provide the experience that's defined what this event was always intended to be. Rather than compromise, we're choosing to re-think and re-evaluate.

"Meanwhile, we are sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate all the interest and support. Refunds will be automatically issued and ticket holders will receive an email with more information."

