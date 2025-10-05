Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have revealed that they have pulled the plug on inaugural Future Ruins festival that was set to take place next month in Los Angeles.
Reznor and Ross were set to lead a lineup of TV and film composers including Danny Elfman, John Carpenter, and more at the November 8th event at the Equestrian Center, but it has now been canceled.
The event's official social media shared, "Unfortunately Future Ruins will not move forward this year. The reality is, due to a number of logistical challenges and complications, we feel we cannot provide the experience that's defined what this event was always intended to be. Rather than compromise, we're choosing to re-think and re-evaluate.
"Meanwhile, we are sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate all the interest and support. Refunds will be automatically issued and ticket holders will receive an email with more information."
Nine Inch Nails Expand Peel It Back Tour With New North American Leg
Nine Inch Nails Stream 'TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)'
Nine Inch Nails Deliver 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be' Video
Kickstarter Launched For Nine Inch Nails' 'The Downward Spiral' Covers Album
Ozzy Osbourne's Emotional Reaction To Final Show Revealed- Sammy Hagar Reveals He Did Not Want Residency Album- Trivium Take Stage New Drummer- more
Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides
RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1
It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children
Reggae Party: Bob Marley Edition
Live: Rise Against Rock Chicago
Phantogram Share New Song 'Earthshaker'
Avenged Sevenfold Reveal Rescheduled Tour Dates
Nine Inch Nails' Future Ruins Festival Canceled
Eagles Cofounder Bernie Leadon Comes Full Circle With First Album In Over 20 Years
Shadow Of Intent Frontman Leaves Lorna Shore Tour
Sammy Hagar Reveals He Did Not Want Residency Album
Kraftwerk Launching First UK Tour In 8 Years
Trivium Take Stage At Aftershock Festival With New Drummer