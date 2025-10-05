Sammy Hagar Reveals He Did Not Want Residency Album

What happened in Vegas, didn't stay in Vegas when it comes to the imminent release of "Sammy Hagar & The Best Of All Worlds Band - The Residency, which was captured during the former Van Halen frontman's successful run at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. Turns out that Sammy did not want to release the new record, which will be hitting stores this coming Friday, October 10th.

The new album features Sammy joined by his band Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Kenny Aronoff, Rai Thistlethwayte and it was recorded during their hit 2025 Las Vegas Residency, which was so successful that Sammy and the band will be returning to the venue next spring and fall for a second residency.

Sammy recently discussed the new album during an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation and revealed that he was reluctant to put out the new live package. He said, I didn't even want to do a live album. And I said, 'No. Who wants to hear a live album?' You know, people may, yeah, yeah. You know, it's like, and then I started, I said, 'Okay, do a couple.'

"Chris Lord-Alge mixed a few for me. And I picked the ones that I thought were gonna be the most difficult, like 'Humans Being,' and 'Summer Nights' and '5150,' you know, big epic pieces like that. And when I heard it, I felt like I said, the people that didn't get to go to this thing are gonna go, 'I feel like I'm there. He really captured the audience, or the audience captured the show.' Whatever it was, it feels just like, you know, remember the old Frampton thing [Frampton Comes Alive]. You felt like you were at that concert, you know, Jay Gilles full house.

"You felt like you're at that concert for some reason. Sometimes magic happens. And we had all those nights to choose from. We ended up using the second night and the last night. I mean, we didn't even have to pick from any other night. It was like the magic was just there. It was, wow. I was so impressed. I said, 'Oh, I'm doing a live record.' People that got to see the show are gonna go crazy. They go, 'Oh man, I was there.' You know, I yell out people's names, fans' names in the audience a couple times, and it's like, you know, you know me, I'm user friendly. And, you know, that's a big deal to those people. And it, and you can hear it. It's just right there. It feels, you know, you know that we didn't cheat. We didn't overdub one thing.

"We didn't take one, you know, auto tune and something was off key. If something was off key, guess what? We took the performance from another night. We took that verse and just put it in that song. So it's all live. I mean, you know what I mean? It's exactly what it is. There's no fixing. It's real. And oh man, it's so frigging good. I mean, I could go on and on and on. It's the best live album I've heard in a hundred years. This band blows my mind. And that's why I said I'm gonna do another residency. When I heard this, I said, 'This band, man, this is a real band.'"

Related Stories

Alex Van Halen Surprised Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar Wants To Be Friends With David Lee Roth

Sammy Hagar Launching 2026 Las Vegas Residency

Sammy Hagar Announces Best Of All Worlds Live Album With 'Summer Nights' Stream

News > Sammy Hagar