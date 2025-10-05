Shadow Of Intent Frontman Leaves Lorna Shore Tour

Shadow Of Intent took to social media on Saturday (October 4th) to share the news with fans that frontman Ben Duerr was leaving the group's current tour with Lorna Shore, to return home to be with his wife as she gives birth to their new child.

The band provided these details, ""This morning our vocalist Ben received the doctor's call that his second child is going to be born any day now and we fully support his decision to rush home to be present for this important time in his life.

"We will still be playing all shows while we are out with Lorna Shore. Tonight we will be playing an instrumental set, our next 3 shows will feature our bassist Andrew Monias on vocals until Arizona our friend Adam Mercer (ex-A Wake In Providence) will be holding down the mic."

The tour kicked off on September 17th and is currently scheduled to conclude on October 30th in New York City. Mercer will be joining the trek on October 9th.

Related Stories

Shadow Of Intent Share Blood In The Sands of Time Claymation Video

As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel's Burn To Emerge Tour Canceled

As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel and Shadow Of Intent Tour

News > Shadow Of Intent