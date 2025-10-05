Trivium Take Stage At Aftershock Festival With New Drummer

Trivium surprised fans this weekend by announcing the departure of drummer Alex Bent. On Saturday night, the band took the stage with 23-year-old drummer Greyson Nekrutman at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, Ca.
Nekrutman is best known for playing with Sepultura, replacing that band's longtime drummer Eloy Casagrande in February of last year. He had previously performed with Suicidal Tendencies.
Trivium took to social media to announce Greyson taking over drums for the festival and their The Ascend Above The Ashes Tour this fall that will also feature Jinjer and Heriot.
They wrote, "Trivium welcomes @greyson_nekrutman on the drums. Catch him at @aftershockfestival & on our Fall Tour with @jinjer_official & @heriotmetal"
Bent had this to say about his departure from the band after nearly a decade, I am beyond grateful for the incredible past 9 years with Trivium-filled with unforgettable moments, music, and friendships that I'll always carry with me.
"I'm so proud of every record and tour we created together, and I know Trivium will continue to dominate the world; they'll always have my support. While this chapter has come to a close, this is by no means the end of my path as a musician.
"I'm excited for this new chapter, and I look forward to continuing to create, perform, and share music in new ways. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Your encouragement means the world."
