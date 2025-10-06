Ace Frehley Cancels All 2025 Dates For Medical Reasons

Legendary KISS lead guitarist Ace Frehley has announced that he has been forced to cancel all of his remaining live dates for 2025 due to "some ongoing medical issues".

His team shared the following update via social media, "Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates."

This news comes after Ace was forced to cancel a concert on September 26th after he was injured in a fall in the recording studio and his doctored ordered him not to travel.

His camp issued this statement at the time, "Dear Rock Soldiers, Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital. He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.

"As a result, he is forced cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California on Friday, September 26th. Please go to the fair to support his friends in Quiet Riot and Vixen, and Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album"

No word at press time if his "ongoing medical issues" are related to the fall in September.

