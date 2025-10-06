August Burns Red Reveal Christmas Burns Red Lineup

August Burns Red have revealed the lineup for their Christmas Burns Red 2025 event, which will be taking place on December 12th and 13th at Freedom Hall in the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, PA.
According to the announcement, "ABR are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Thrill Seeker and the 10th anniversary of Found In Far Away Places. They will be highlighting five songs from each album on their respective nights, along with songs from across the rest of the band's catalog, including Christmas tracks. Each night will feature different ABR set lists."
In addition to the headline set from August Burns Red, Friday night (December 12th) will also feature performances from Currents, Invent Animate, Callous Daoboys, No Cure, and Psycho Frame.
On Saturday night (December 13th), ABR will be joined by Animals as Leaders, Boundaries, Left To Suffer, War Of Ages, and Rev3nent. Find more details and ticket information here.
