Bring Me The Horizon Launching North American Ascension Program 2 Tour

Bring Me The Horizon have announced that they will be returning to the road next spring for the North American Ascension Program 2 Tour that will feature support from Motionless In White, The Plot In You, and Amira Elfeky.

The trek will be kicking off on April 28th in Toronto, ON at the Scotiabank Arena and will be concluding on May 16th in Columbus, OH with an appearance at next year's Sonic Temple Festival.

Live Nation sent over these additional details: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi Presale beginning Tuesday, October 7. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, October 10 at 10:00 AM Local at BMTHofficial.com/live.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of N. American Ascension Program 2 in the United States. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 7 at 10:00 AM local time until Thursday, October 9 at 10:00 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

VIP: The tour will also offer a VIP NeX GEn eXperiencE for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes one ticket, a merch pack, VIP entrance, and more.

N. AMERICAN ASCENSION PROGRAM 2 TOUR DATES:

Tue Apr 28 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Wed Apr 29 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

Fri May 01 | Worcester, MA | DCU Center

Sat May 02 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Mon May 04 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Tue May 05 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Thu May 07 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Sat May 09 | Daytona, FL | Welcome To Rockville Festival*

Mon May 11 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Tue May 12 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Wed May 13 | Saint Paul, MN | Grand Casino Arena

Fri May 15 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Sat May 16 | Columbus, OH | Sonic Temple Festival*

*Not a Live Nation Date

Related Stories

mgk Recruits Avenged Sevenfold and Bring Me The Horizon Stars For Dingo Tribute

Bring Me The Horizon Plot USA Ascension Program Tour

Bring Me The Horizon Surprise Release New Album NeX GEn

Bring Me The Horizon Deliver 'Kool-Aid'

News > Bring Me The Horizon