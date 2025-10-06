Bring Me The Horizon Launching North American Ascension Program 2 Tour

Bring Me The Horizon have announced that they will be returning to the road next spring for the North American Ascension Program 2 Tour that will feature support from Motionless In White, The Plot In You, and Amira Elfeky.
The trek will be kicking off on April 28th in Toronto, ON at the Scotiabank Arena and will be concluding on May 16th in Columbus, OH with an appearance at next year's Sonic Temple Festival.
Live Nation sent over these additional details: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi Presale beginning Tuesday, October 7. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, October 10 at 10:00 AM Local at BMTHofficial.com/live.
CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of N. American Ascension Program 2 in the United States. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 7 at 10:00 AM local time until Thursday, October 9 at 10:00 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
VIP: The tour will also offer a VIP NeX GEn eXperiencE for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes one ticket, a merch pack, VIP entrance, and more.
N. AMERICAN ASCENSION PROGRAM 2 TOUR DATES:
Tue Apr 28 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Wed Apr 29 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre
Fri May 01 | Worcester, MA | DCU Center
Sat May 02 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Mon May 04 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Tue May 05 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
Thu May 07 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Sat May 09 | Daytona, FL | Welcome To Rockville Festival*
Mon May 11 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Tue May 12 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
Wed May 13 | Saint Paul, MN | Grand Casino Arena
Fri May 15 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
Sat May 16 | Columbus, OH | Sonic Temple Festival*
*Not a Live Nation Date
mgk Recruits Avenged Sevenfold and Bring Me The Horizon Stars For Dingo Tribute
Bring Me The Horizon Plot USA Ascension Program Tour
Bring Me The Horizon Surprise Release New Album NeX GEn
Bring Me The Horizon Deliver 'Kool-Aid'
Rush Reuniting For Fifty Something 2026 Tour- Ace Frehley Cancels All 2025 Dates For Medical Reasons- The Offspring Tap Bad Religion For 2026 American Tour- more
Interview: Eagles Cofounder Bernie Leadon
Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides
RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1
It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children
Reggae Party: Bob Marley Edition
Cyndi Lauper Launching Las Vegas Residency
August Burns Red Reveal Christmas Burns Red Lineup
Ozzy Osbourne Finished 'Last Rites' Days Before His Death
Johnny Cash Classic 'Ring of Fire' Given Metal Makeover By Element of Fate
Bruce Springsteen and Jeremy Allen White Do Deliver Me From Nowhere Town Hall
Alien Ant Farm Ink With Judge & Jury Records
Bring Me The Horizon Launching North American Ascension Program 2 Tour
The Offspring Tap Bad Religion For 2026 North American Supercharged Tour