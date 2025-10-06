Cyndi Lauper Launching Las Vegas Residency

Cyndi Lauper still wants to have fun. After wrapping up her farewell tour, the music icon has announced that she will be launching her very first Las Vegas Residency next spring.
Caesars Palace shared these details: "Cyndi Lauper: Live In Las Vegas will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from April 24 through May 2, 2026. Vegas will become "Cyn City" next spring, when Lauper brings her widely praised Girls Just Wanna Have Fun show to town for this special run, an opportunity for fans who missed her Farewell Tour to celebrate one last time.
"Caesars Rewards members will have access to a presale running Thursday, October 9 from 10AM to 10AM PT. The general on sale starts Friday, October 10 at 10AM PT."
"Last night, CBS and Paramount+ broadcast 'A GRAMMY Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl,' an all-star concert filmed during the final two shows of her global, 68-date Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour over Labor Day weekend. The two hour special features Lauper's iconic songs and special performances by Joni Mitchell, Cher, John Legend, SZA, Angelique Kidjo, Mickey Guyton, Trombone Shorty, Jake Wesley Rogers, and video tributes from Brandi Carlile and Billie Eilish.
"Next up for Lauper is her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in a ceremony in Los Angeles on November 8. Working Girl, The Musical, featuring an original score by Lauper, will then premiere at La Jolla Playhouse (book by Theresa Rebeck; directed by Christopher Ashley)."
Cyndi Lauper: Live In Las Vegas Dates:
April 2026: 24, 25, 29
May 2026: 1, 2
