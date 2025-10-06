Johnny Cash Classic 'Ring of Fire' Given Metal Makeover By Element of Fate

Melodic metal duo Element of Fate have shared their take on Johnny Cash's eternal classic "Ring Of Fire", reimagining the country staple through a metal lens with the new single and accompanying music video.

Vocalist Carol Phillips directed and produced the official music video and had this to say about the cover, " Johnny Cash's Ring of Fire has been covered countless times, but we wanted to give it a darker, heavier rebirth. To me, it's always been about passion that burns uncontrollably, a dangerous love worth the risk, so pulling it into the realm of metal felt natural."

Mixed and mastered by John Mario (JBG Records) , Ring of Fire follows on the heels of the band's cover of The Rolling Stones' Paint It Black , further building anticipation for their debut full-length Dreamfall , due in May 2026

