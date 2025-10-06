Ozzy Osbourne Finished 'Last Rites' Days Before His Death

Music legend Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack just shared a brand new Q&A ahead of tomorrow's publication of his late father's memoir "Last Rites," which the Blac Sabbath icon completed just days before his passing in July.

A follow-up to Ozzy's acclaimed autobiography "I Am Ozzy", the new book continues his story including the tragic accident that landed him in the hospital and sidelined his farewell tour, to his triumphant final bow at the now legendary Back To The Beginning farewell event on July 5th that saw Ozzy reunite with the original lineup of Black Sabbath and perform one last time for fans with an all-star lineup of music icons joining in the special event to pay tribute to music icon.

Jack now answers some questions about the new book, including how did the idea for doing LAST RITES come about?. He responded, "My father had been working on Last Rites for a very long time-chipping away at it over the last three or four years.

"He always felt he needed to do a follow-up to I Am Ozzy, because so much had happened in the 20 years since that book was released. From life after the TV show, to the Sabbath reunion, to releasing his last two albums, and finally his health issues. It was important to him to capture all of that.

Q: Do you or other family members have favorites passages/anecdotes from the book?

JACK: If I'm being honest, not many of the family members have read the book yet-it's been difficult time for everyone. For me, the last chapter is what I've reflected on the most. He finished it just a few days before he passed.

Q: Throughout LAST RITES Ozzy reflects on his early life with the insight gained as we grow older. Were there things that changed about him and the way he experienced the world towards the end of his life?

JACK: There's a lot to reflect on with that question. My father was always considered the "wild man of rock," the "Prince of Darkness," and so on, but the last seven years were the complete opposite. Because of his injuries and declining health, he slowed down. And sometimes with a curse comes a blessing. Slowing down gave him the space to really reflect on his journey-his successes, his failures, his joys, his sadness and ultimately, what mattered most to him. This book captures some of that.

Q: Do you recall any moments or conversations with Ozzy as he was working on the book-funny, touching, surprising-about the material he wanted to include or stories about working with a writer on the project?

JACK: He was very private about the process and didn't share much about what he was including. I'd try to ask, but he'd often brush it off. I've often said this about my father, he was the most humble egomaniac you could ever meet. He honestly didn't think anyone would care about what he was writing in LAST RITES. So when I asked him, he always downplayed it.

Q: It's so clear from reading LAST RITES that Ozzy loved his fans. Is there anything that didn't make it into the book that you'd like for them to know?

JACK: Here's the truth-my father fought a very hard fight to get on that stage in Birmingham on July 5. He was determined to say goodbye to his fans, and that's exactly what he did. He loved them deeply because they gave him the life he had. He always said he would have been nothing without their love and support. That last show was his way of giving back one final time.

Q: What do you think Ozzy would like readers to take away from the book?

JACK: My father would want people to smile, laugh, and feel love when they read it. He absolutely hated when people felt sorry for him. I know some fans will get emotional-it's hard not to-but he couldn't stand when people cried in front of him or got sad around him. So enjoy his words. Feel his energy. Remember who he will always be. And never stop loving him.

