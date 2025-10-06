Rush Reuniting For Fifty Something 2026 Tour

Huge news in the rock world today, pro legends Rush are reuniting for a North American tour next year. Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will be joined by Jeff Beck's longtime drummer Anika Nilles for the Fifty Something Tour that will celebrate the band's legacy as well as pay tribute to their late legendary drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.

The reunited icons will visit seven cities next summer including the June 7th and 9th kick off in Los Angeles, followed by Fort Worth, Toronto, Mexico City, Chicago, Cleveland and New York City.

Geddy Lee had this to say, "It's been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of RUSH alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime's worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we f***ing miss it, and that it's time for a celebration of 50-something years of RUSH music. So in 2026 my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of RUSH songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable.

"Yet life is full of surprises, and we have been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated RUSH fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role. Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps.

"Lerxst, Anika and myself, along with many of our longstanding crew members have been hard at work rehearsing and designing the kind of RUSH show you've grown accustomed to expect from us. We dearly hope you will come along and help us celebrate our history together."

Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, Neil's widow and daughter added, "We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil's extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist.

"Neil's musicianship was singular. Compositions of intricacy and power that expanded what rhythm itself could express. As both drummer and lyricist, he was irreplaceable. Inimitable in his artistry, and unmatched in the depth and imagination he brought to the lyrics that inspired and moved so many, he profoundly shaped how fans connected with him and the band, giving voice and meaning to their own lives.

"As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again."

Fans will be able to participate in the RUSH Artist Presale by signing up at https://livemu.sc/rush by Thursday, October 9 at 11:59pm ET. Artist Presales for this tour are hosted by multiple ticketing sites but anyone who signs up can join the sale. For Artist Presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed - access is tied to your account. The Artist Presale on SeatGeek for Cleveland will require a code. The Artist Presale begins on Monday, October 13 at 12PM local time in the US and Canada and Thursday, October 16 at 12PM local time in Mexico. General onsale begins on Friday, October 17th at 12pm local time for the US & Canada, and 11am local time for Mexico.

Additionally, these pre-sales will be available: Citi for US shows: Citi is the official card of the RUSH 2026 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the US beginning Friday, October 10 at 12pm local time until Sunday, October 12 at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

American Express for Canada: American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for the Toronto show before the general public beginning Friday, October 10 at 12pm local time through Sunday, October 12 at 11:59pm local time.

Banamex for Mexico City: Banamex cardholders will have presale access ahead of the general onsale. Times vary based on Banamex card type, see list below for more details.

(BEYOND BANAMEX): Presale available Monday, 10/13 9:00 AM local to 11:59 PM local

(ELITE BANAMEX): Presale available Tuesday, 10/14 9:00 local to 11:59 PM local

(ALL CARDS): Presale available Wednesday, 10/15 11 AM local to 11:59 PM local

Sun Jun 07 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Tue Jun 09 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Thu Jun 18 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes

Wed Jun 24 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Fri Jun 26 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Thu Jul 16 Chicago, IL United Center

Sat Jul 18 Chicago, IL United Center

Tue Jul 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Fri Aug 07 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Sun Aug 09 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena

